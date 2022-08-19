Alma 52, Superior 20
Bellevue West 28, Creighton Preparatory School 21
Columbus 28, Fremont 21
North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Bridgeport 14
Papillion-LaVista South 35, North Platte 21
Riverside 27, Summerland 26
