Brady 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Columbus 55, Lincoln Northeast 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, David City 13
Millard North 46, Lincoln East 41
St. Mary's 82, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Wallace 22
Access all content on our website for $4.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Brady 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Columbus 55, Lincoln Northeast 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, David City 13
Millard North 46, Lincoln East 41
St. Mary's 82, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Wallace 22
-