Area football scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 42, Yutan 27

Battle Creek 54, Stanton 7

Bloomfield 42, Allen 26

Boone Central/Newman Grove 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21

C-Ewing 40, Twin Loup 20

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Pender 6

Creighton 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 12

Elkhorn Valley 47, Madison 27

Emerson-Hubbard 55, Cedar Bluffs 40

Gothenburg 28, O'Neill 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 34, Ponca 0

Homer 82, Winnebago 22

Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 27

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Osmond 0

Neligh-Oakdale 34, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24

Norfolk Catholic 21, Crofton 20

North Bend Central 41, Twin River 12

North Central 56, Boyd County 0

Oakland-Craig 58, Tekamah-Herman 6

Pierce 42, Wayne 0

Plainview 64, Elgin Public/Pope John 16

Riverside 76, Winside 30

St. Edward 51, Elba 13

Valentine 36, Broken Bow 6

Wahoo 54, West Point-Beemer 7

Wakefield 68, Omaha Nation 6

Walthill 61, Santee 0

Wisner-Pilger 34, Guardian Angels 14

Wynot 40, Wausa 22

