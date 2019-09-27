Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 42, Yutan 27
Battle Creek 54, Stanton 7
Bloomfield 42, Allen 26
Boone Central/Newman Grove 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21
C-Ewing 40, Twin Loup 20
Clarkson/Leigh 60, Pender 6
Creighton 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 12
Elkhorn Valley 47, Madison 27
Emerson-Hubbard 55, Cedar Bluffs 40
Gothenburg 28, O'Neill 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 34, Ponca 0
Homer 82, Winnebago 22
Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 27
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Osmond 0
Neligh-Oakdale 34, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24
Norfolk Catholic 21, Crofton 20
North Bend Central 41, Twin River 12
North Central 56, Boyd County 0
Oakland-Craig 58, Tekamah-Herman 6
Pierce 42, Wayne 0
Plainview 64, Elgin Public/Pope John 16
Riverside 76, Winside 30
St. Edward 51, Elba 13
Valentine 36, Broken Bow 6
Wahoo 54, West Point-Beemer 7
Wakefield 68, Omaha Nation 6
Walthill 61, Santee 0
Wisner-Pilger 34, Guardian Angels 14
Wynot 40, Wausa 22