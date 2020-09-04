Allen 32, Mead 22
Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26
Boone Central 29, Minden 13
Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Elmwood-Murdock 8
Columbus 42, Norfolk 0
Creighton def. Walthill, forfeit
Crofton 48, Twin River 7
Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Boyd County 22
Fullerton 36, CWC 24
Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Battle Creek 21
Heartland 58, Madison 28
Howells/Dodge 50, Shelby/Rising City 0
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, David City 0
Lutheran High Northeast 66, West Holt 12
North Bend Central 30, Arlington 0
O'Neill 25, Valentine 13
Oakland-Craig 62, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Osceola 78, Wausa 0
Pender 63, Randolph 0
Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21
St. Mary's 42, Summerland 14
Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 16
Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20
Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19
Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20
Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ccd.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Santee, ccd.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Stuart, ccd.