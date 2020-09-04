Area football scores

Allen 32, Mead 22

Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26

Boone Central 29, Minden 13

Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Elmwood-Murdock 8

Columbus 42, Norfolk 0

Creighton def. Walthill, forfeit

Crofton 48, Twin River 7

Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Boyd County 22

Fullerton 36, CWC 24

Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Battle Creek 21

Heartland 58, Madison 28

Howells/Dodge 50, Shelby/Rising City 0

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, David City 0

Lutheran High Northeast 66, West Holt 12

North Bend Central 30, Arlington 0

O'Neill 25, Valentine 13

Oakland-Craig 62, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Osceola 78, Wausa 0

Pender 63, Randolph 0

Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21

St. Mary's 42, Summerland 14

Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 16

Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20

Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19

Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20

Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ccd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Santee, ccd.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Stuart, ccd.

