Allen 44, Pender 28
Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 0
Broken Bow 41, O'Neill 33, OT
Burwell 70, North Central 26
Central Valley 51, Elgin Public/Pope John 16
Creighton 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Crofton 49, Tekamah-Herman 6
Fremont 48, Norfolk 7
Guardian Angels 36, Clarkson/Leigh 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 8
Homer 73, Walthill 30
Howells/Dodge 42, Madison 0
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, East Butler 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 16
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, Arlington 13
Lutheran High Northeast 78, Elkhorn Valley 22
Neligh-Oakdale 68, Summerland 14
Oakland-Craig 28, Aquinas 12
St. Mary's 38, CWC 8
Stuart 62, Elba 6
Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12
West Holt 62, Ainsworth 18
West Point-Beemer 53, Columbus Scotus 27
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Santee 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
North Bend Central vs. Schuyler, ccd.
Pierce vs. Boone Central, ccd.
Plainview vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Wausa vs. Wynot, ccd.
Wisner-Pilger vs. Stanton, ccd.