Area football scores

Allen 44, Pender 28

Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 0

Broken Bow 41, O'Neill 33, OT

Burwell 70, North Central 26

Central Valley 51, Elgin Public/Pope John 16

Creighton 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Crofton 49, Tekamah-Herman 6

Fremont 48, Norfolk 7

Guardian Angels 36, Clarkson/Leigh 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 8

Homer 73, Walthill 30

Howells/Dodge 42, Madison 0

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, East Butler 0

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 16

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, Arlington 13

Lutheran High Northeast 78, Elkhorn Valley 22

Neligh-Oakdale 68, Summerland 14

Oakland-Craig 28, Aquinas 12

St. Mary's 38, CWC 8

Stuart 62, Elba 6

Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12

West Holt 62, Ainsworth 18

West Point-Beemer 53, Columbus Scotus 27

Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Santee 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

North Bend Central vs. Schuyler, ccd.

Pierce vs. Boone Central, ccd.

Plainview vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Wausa vs. Wynot, ccd.

Wisner-Pilger vs. Stanton, ccd.

