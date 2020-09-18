Area football scores

Allen 50, Homer 13

Anselmo-Merna 80, Ainsworth 20

Aquinas 22, Crofton 14

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 20, OT

Battle Creek 27, Columbus Scotus 26

Bishop Neumann 42, Tekamah-Herman 6

Bloomfield 28, Pender 24

Creighton 46, Boyd County 8

Elgin Public/Pope John 24, CWC 22

Guardian Angels 38, Madison 16

Howells/Dodge 40, Wisner-Pilger 22

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Wausa 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Shelby/Rising City 12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Elkhorn Valley 14

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Schuyler 6

Meridian 56, St. Edward 25

Neligh-Oakdale 64, North Central 46

North Bend Central 42, Boys Town 29

Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 0

Papillion-LaVista 36, Norfolk 7

Pierce 56, Arlington 13

Ponca 49, Twin River 18

Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20

Stuart 20, Cody-Kilgore 18

Walthill 50, Emerson-Hubbard 32

West Holt 34, Summerland 22

West Point-Beemer 53, O'Neill 14

Wynot 70, Randolph 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Yutan, ccd.

Boone Central vs. Central City, ccd.

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ccd.

Valentine vs. Winner, S.D., ccd.

Tags

In other news