Area football scores

Arcadia-Loup City 66, Ainsworth 14

Battle Creek 28, West Point-Beemer 15

Burwell 53, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Central City 53, O'Neill 18

Clarkson/Leigh 58, East Butler 16

Creighton 62, Plainview 40

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, High Plains Community 31

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 15

Harvard 39, St. Edward 0

Howells/Dodge 28, Cross County 0

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Palmer 38

Lincoln East 55, Norfolk 13

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Guardian Angels 36

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Madison 40

Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13

Ord 28, Norfolk Catholic 14

Pender 46, Winside 14

Pierce 48, North Bend Central 13

St. Mary's 64, Walthill 24

Stuart 43, Hampton 8

Summerland 26, CWC 13

Wakefield 50, Stanton 14

Wayne 14, Columbus Lakeview 11

Wynot 34, Homer 20

Yutan 42, Ponca 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chadron vs. Valentine, ccd.

Santee vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.

West Holt vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ccd.

