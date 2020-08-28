Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Tekamah-Herman 24
Battle Creek 58, Central City 50
Bloomfield 40, Homer 0
Burwell 50, West Holt 15
CWC 42, Boyd County 8
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Elkhorn Valley 38, Summerland 12
Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36
Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O'Neill 16
Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36
Howells/Dodge 48, East Butler 28
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14
Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30
Norfolk 21, Bellevue East 7
Norfolk Catholic 21, Boone Central 14
North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13
North Central 52, Twin Loup 6
Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0
Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21
Pierce 55, St. Paul 38
Plainview 58, Ainsworth 32
Stanton 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14
Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10
West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22
Winside 63, Walthill 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Allen vs. Osmond, ppd.
Valentine vs. Crofton, ppd.