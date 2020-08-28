Area football scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Tekamah-Herman 24

Battle Creek 58, Central City 50

Bloomfield 40, Homer 0

Burwell 50, West Holt 15

CWC 42, Boyd County 8

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Elkhorn Valley 38, Summerland 12

Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O'Neill 16

Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36

Howells/Dodge 48, East Butler 28

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14

Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30

Norfolk 21, Bellevue East 7

Norfolk Catholic 21, Boone Central 14

North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13

North Central 52, Twin Loup 6

Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0

Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21

Pierce 55, St. Paul 38

Plainview 58, Ainsworth 32

Stanton 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14

Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10

West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22

Winside 63, Walthill 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Allen vs. Osmond, ppd.

Valentine vs. Crofton, ppd.

