Area basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cornerstone Christian 44, College View Academy 36

Hemingford 47, Hay Springs 34

Medicine Valley 70, Alma 38

Omaha Concordia 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

Parkview Christian 91, Whiting, Iowa 15

Pender 50, Wynot 36

Platteview 62, Plattsmouth 55

Potter-Dix 57, Morrill 53

Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alma 52, Medicine Valley 36

Auburn 41, Omaha Mercy 34

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70, Wayne 32

College View Academy 35, Cornerstone Christian 30

Hemingford 40, Hay Springs 22

Lincoln High 52, Elkhorn South 42

Morrill 62, Potter-Dix 14

Pender 45, Wynot 33

Scottsbluff 65, South Sioux City 45

Whiting, Iowa 43, Parkview Christian 35

York 42, Waverly 38

