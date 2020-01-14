Area basketball scores

Battle Creek 62, West Point-Beemer 29

Boyd County 53, Ainsworth 39

Columbus Scotus 66, Norfolk Catholic 60

Creighton 77, Summerland 49

Fullerton 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 39

Homer 55, Pender 40

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Wisner-Pilger 39

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 68, Madison 42

North Bend Central 73, Arlington 32

Osmond 68, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Pierce 53, Columbus Lakeview 25

Ponca 68, Wakefield 56

Stanton 55, Plainview 54

Stuart 47, CWC 44

Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 35

West Holt 59, Crofton 51

Winnebago 80, Emerson-Hubbard 30

Winner, S.D. 74, Valentine 57

Wynot 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 23

