Riverside 67, St. Edward 37
East Husker Conference Tournament
Consolation
North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 54
Quarterfinal
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Madison 45
Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 35
Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40
Lewis and Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 23
Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35
Winside 57, Homer 45
Lewis Bracket
Bloomfield 47, Creighton 34
Ponca 42, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36
Wakefield 75, Wausa 48
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35
Santee 72, North Central 62
Stuart 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
Summerland 56, St. Mary's 49