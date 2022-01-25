Boyd County 53, Spalding Academy 34

Clarkson/Leigh 67, Wisner-Pilger 44

Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Ponca 44

Hartington-Newcastle 53, Plainview 43

Howells/Dodge 59, Battle Creek 35

Humphrey St. Francis 58, St. Edward 25

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Oakland-Craig 34

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Osmond 50

Neligh-Oakdale 48, West Holt 45

Niobrara/Verdigre 65, CWC 51

North Bend Central 68, Madison 50

O'Neill 57, Norfolk Catholic 54

Pender 62, Tri County Northeast 53, OT

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 51, Homer 41

St. Mary's 80, Creighton 35

Stanton 72, Twin River 29

Winnebago 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 49

