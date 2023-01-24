CWC 45, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, OT

Central City 69, Boone Central 55

Elgin Public/Pope John 71, Central Valley 37

Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 49

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44

Howells/Dodge 56, Battle Creek 49

Humphrey St. Francis 69, St. Edward 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25

Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52

Madison 55, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 52

O'Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52

Pender 41, Tri County Northeast 34

Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29

St. Mary's 49, Creighton 42

Stanton 65, Twin River 50

West Holt 65, Neligh-Oakdale 47

Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59

Wisner-Pilger 56, Clarkson/Leigh 42

Southwest Conference Tournament

Gothenburg 60, Minden 38

Holdrege 59, Cozad 42

McCook 66, Ainsworth 61

Ogallala 78, Valentine 28