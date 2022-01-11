Ainsworth 68, Boyd County 35

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Tekamah-Herman 43

Bishop Neumann 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49

Columbus Scotus 55, Norfolk Catholic 18

Elgin Public/Pope John 84, Fullerton 42

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stanton 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Wynot 49

Homer 51, Pender 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Wisner-Pilger 39

Neligh-Oakdale 82, Osmond 58

North Bend Central 60, Arlington 54

Pierce 47, Columbus Lakeview 42, OT

St. Mary's 66, Bloomfield 35

Stuart 47, CWC 21

Summerland 48, Creighton 44

Wakefield 57, Ponca 40

Walthill 65, Madison 47

Wayne 51, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39

West Point-Beemer 40, Battle Creek 37

Winnebago 86, Tri County Northeast 33

