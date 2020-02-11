Area basketball scores

Allen 61, Winside 18

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 82, Wisner-Pilger 56

Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Bloomfield 60, Santee 51

Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 55

Elgin Public/Pope John 44, CWC 37

Fullerton 71, St. Edward 22

Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Homer 55

Hartington-Newcastle 71, Wausa 41

Humphrey St. Francis 41, Aquinas 40

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Clarkson/Leigh 27

Lutheran High Northeast 69, Creighton 66

McCook Central/Montrose, S.D. 64, Crofton 52

Niobrara/Verdigre 41, West Holt 40

Norfolk Catholic 67, Guardian Angels 66

North Bend Central 64, Tekamah-Herman 25

North Central 48, Colome, S.D. 38

O'Neill 59, Plainview 47

Omaha Nation 106, Walthill 99

Randolph 74, Emerson-Hubbard 29

St. Mary's 70, Boyd County 57

Stuart 51, Ainsworth 40

West Point-Beemer 65, Madison 62

Winnebago 69, Wakefield 58

Wynot 42, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40

