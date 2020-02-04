Area basketball scores

Humphrey St. Francis 64, Central Valley 51

Riverside 80, St. Edward 26

East Husker Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Howells/Dodge 44

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Twin River 42

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 60, Oakland-Craig 51

North Bend Central 54, Wisner-Pilger 41

Mid State Conference

Battle Creek 65, Boone Central/Newman Grove 38

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, O'Neill 45

Wayne 57, Norfolk Catholic 53

Niobrara Valley Conference

Quarterfinal

Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 43

Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Stuart 35

St. Mary's 59, Boyd County 36

West Holt 44, Elgin Public/Pope John 27

