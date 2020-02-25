Class B
District B-1
Waverly 36, Platteview 30
District B-2
Omaha Skutt Catholic 82, Ralston 60
District B-3
Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 57
District B-4
Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Wahoo 59
District B-5
Norris 43, Beatrice 31
District B-6
Aurora 45, York 33
District B-7
Hastings 61, Lexington 53, OT
District B-8
Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49
Class C-1
District C1-1
Auburn 59, Falls City 50
District C1-2
Lincoln Christian 58, Raymond Central 27
Malcolm 60, Milford 59, OT
District C1-3
Fort Calhoun 60, Omaha Concordia 59
District C1-4
Bishop Neumann 72, Arlington 44
Ashland-Greenwood 67, Douglas County West 56
District C1-5
North Bend Central 66, Columbus Scotus 54
Aquinas 60, Columbus Lakeview 45
District C1-6
Wayne 59, West Point-Beemer 52
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Winnebago 51
District C1-7
Battle Creek 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54
Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42
District C1-8
Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27
St. Paul 62, Central City 55
District C1-9
Kearney Catholic 67, Wood River 29
District C1-10
Broken Bow 44, Ord 34
District C1-11
Chase County 59, Cozad 38
Class C-2
District C2-1
Palmyra 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23
District C2-2
Centennial 34, Freeman 24
District C2-3
Yutan 50, Archbishop Bergan 24
District C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Wakefield 25
District C2-6
Ainsworth 49, North Central 30
Creighton 51, Neligh-Oakdale 39
District C2-7
Shelby/Rising City 75, Nebraska Christian 28
District C2-8
Grand Island Central Catholic 73, Arcadia-Loup City 31
District C2-9
Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Sandy Creek 44
Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 28
District C2-11
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Perkins County 54
Sutherland 49, Hitchcock County 43
District C2-12
Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34
Class D-1
District D1-1
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Pawnee City 42
District D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Clarkson/Leigh 40
Howells/Dodge 57, Elkhorn Valley 54
District D1-4
Hartington-Newcastle 60, Allen 43
District D1-6
Fullerton 70, Central Valley 53
District D1-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Harvard 32
McCool Junction 64, Thayer Central 23
District D1-8
Pleasanton 53, Kenesaw 25
Axtell 62, Shelton 59
District D1-10
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 31
Burwell 75, Ansley-Litchfield 72
District D1-11
Maxwell 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 28
Class D-2
District D2-1
Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 25
District D2-2
Johnson-Brock 60, Mead 44
District D2-7
Giltner 36, High Plains Community 24
District D2-8
Deshler 47, Red Cloud 13
District D2-10
Mullen 45, Medicine Valley 44
Wallace 56, Brady 38