Area basketball scores

Class B

District B-1

Waverly 36, Platteview 30

District B-2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 82, Ralston 60

District B-3

Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 57

District B-4

Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Wahoo 59

District B-5

Norris 43, Beatrice 31

District B-6

Aurora 45, York 33

District B-7

Hastings 61, Lexington 53, OT

District B-8

Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49

Class C-1

District C1-1

Auburn 59, Falls City 50

District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 58, Raymond Central 27

Malcolm 60, Milford 59, OT

District C1-3

Fort Calhoun 60, Omaha Concordia 59

District C1-4

Bishop Neumann 72, Arlington 44

Ashland-Greenwood 67, Douglas County West 56

District C1-5

North Bend Central 66, Columbus Scotus 54

Aquinas 60, Columbus Lakeview 45

District C1-6

Wayne 59, West Point-Beemer 52

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Winnebago 51

District C1-7

Battle Creek 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54

Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42

District C1-8

Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27

St. Paul 62, Central City 55

District C1-9

Kearney Catholic 67, Wood River 29

District C1-10

Broken Bow 44, Ord 34

District C1-11

Chase County 59, Cozad 38

Class C-2

District C2-1

Palmyra 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23

District C2-2

Centennial 34, Freeman 24

District C2-3

Yutan 50, Archbishop Bergan 24

District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Wakefield 25

District C2-6

Ainsworth 49, North Central 30

Creighton 51, Neligh-Oakdale 39

District C2-7

Shelby/Rising City 75, Nebraska Christian 28

District C2-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 73, Arcadia-Loup City 31

District C2-9

Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Sandy Creek 44

Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 28

District C2-11

Dundy County-Stratton 75, Perkins County 54

Sutherland 49, Hitchcock County 43

District C2-12

Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34

Class D-1

District D1-1

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Pawnee City 42

District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Clarkson/Leigh 40

Howells/Dodge 57, Elkhorn Valley 54

District D1-4

Hartington-Newcastle 60, Allen 43

District D1-6

Fullerton 70, Central Valley 53

District D1-7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Harvard 32

McCool Junction 64, Thayer Central 23

District D1-8

Pleasanton 53, Kenesaw 25

Axtell 62, Shelton 59

District D1-10

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 31

Burwell 75, Ansley-Litchfield 72

District D1-11

Maxwell 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 28

Class D-2

District D2-1

Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 25

District D2-2

Johnson-Brock 60, Mead 44

District D2-7

Giltner 36, High Plains Community 24

District D2-8

Deshler 47, Red Cloud 13

District D2-10

Mullen 45, Medicine Valley 44

Wallace 56, Brady 38

Tags

In other news