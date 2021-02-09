Ainsworth 48, Stuart 47
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Wisner-Pilger 43
Battle Creek 46, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Bloomfield 74, Santee 63
Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 56
Chadron 61, Valentine 25
Fullerton 56, St. Edward 31
Hartington-Newcastle 58, Wausa 54
Homer 34, Hartington Cedar Catholic 33
Lutheran High Northeast 63, Creighton 43
North Bend Central 75, Tekamah-Herman 54
St. Mary's 81, Boyd County 33
Tea Area, S.D. 80, Crofton 31
Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37
Twin River 71, Stanton 57
Walthill 85, Omaha Nation 54
West Point-Beemer 73, Madison 30
Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54
Wynot 43, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.