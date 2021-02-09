Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 48, Stuart 47

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Wisner-Pilger 43

Battle Creek 46, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Bloomfield 74, Santee 63

Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 56

Chadron 61, Valentine 25

Fullerton 56, St. Edward 31

Hartington-Newcastle 58, Wausa 54

Homer 34, Hartington Cedar Catholic 33

Lutheran High Northeast 63, Creighton 43

North Bend Central 75, Tekamah-Herman 54

St. Mary's 81, Boyd County 33

Tea Area, S.D. 80, Crofton 31

Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37

Twin River 71, Stanton 57

Walthill 85, Omaha Nation 54

West Point-Beemer 73, Madison 30

Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54

Wynot 43, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.

