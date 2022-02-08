Ainsworth 50, Stuart 35
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Wisner-Pilger 55
Battle Creek 72, Neligh-Oakdale 46
Boone Central 72, Centura 49
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Pierce 31
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, CWC 21
Elkhorn Valley 68, Central Valley 29
Fullerton 70, St. Edward 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 79, Homer 38
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 44, OT
Humphrey St. Francis 51, Aquinas 41
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Creighton 29
Norfolk Catholic 63, Guardian Angels 26
North Bend Central 70, Tekamah-Herman 46
North Central 49, Colome, S.D. 41
O'Neill 67, Plainview 25
St. Mary's 63, Boyd County 33
Tri County Northeast 43, Randolph 41
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 37
Winnebago 56, Wakefield 52
Wynot 58, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 45