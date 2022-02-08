Ainsworth 50, Stuart 35

Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Wisner-Pilger 55

Battle Creek 72, Neligh-Oakdale 46

Boone Central 72, Centura 49

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Pierce 31

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, CWC 21

Elkhorn Valley 68, Central Valley 29

Fullerton 70, St. Edward 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 79, Homer 38

Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 44, OT

Humphrey St. Francis 51, Aquinas 41

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Creighton 29

Norfolk Catholic 63, Guardian Angels 26

North Bend Central 70, Tekamah-Herman 46

North Central 49, Colome, S.D. 41

O'Neill 67, Plainview 25

St. Mary's 63, Boyd County 33

Tri County Northeast 43, Randolph 41

West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 37

Winnebago 56, Wakefield 52

Wynot 58, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 45

