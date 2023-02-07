Ainsworth 52, Stuart 42
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Boone Central 87, Centura 60
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, CWC 30
Elkhorn Valley 73, Central Valley 36
Fullerton 58, St. Edward 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 85, Homer 17
Hartington-Newcastle 42, Wausa 40
Howells/Dodge 58, Twin River 30
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Aquinas 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Crofton 37
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Lutheran High Northeast 43
Norfolk Catholic 53, Guardian Angels 32
O'Neill 86, Plainview 56
Omaha Nation 73, Walthill 66
Pierce 49, Clarkson/Leigh 25
St. Mary's 44, Boyd County 28
Stanton 55, Winside 37
Tri County Northeast 46, Cornerstone Christian 40
West Holt 80, Niobrara-Verdigre 41
West Point-Beemer 57, Madison 31