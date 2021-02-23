Area basketball scores

Class B

District B-1

Final

Nebraska City 66, Norris 35

District B-2

Final

Platteview 51, Waverly 39

District B-3

Final

Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Omaha Roncalli 33

District B-4

Final

Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Elkhorn 55

District B-5

Final

Blair 54, Bennington 53

District B-6

Final

Aurora 53, Seward 46, OT

District B-8

Final

Alliance 49, Sidney 44

Class C-1

Sub-district C1-1

Auburn 74, Syracuse 26

Fairbury 63, Wilber-Clatonia 58, OT

Sub-district C1-2

Milford 85, Raymond Central 53

Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 51

Sub-district C1-3

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43

Louisville 55, Conestoga 35

Sub-district C1-4

Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49

Douglas County West 67, Arlington 45

Sub-district C1-5

Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49

North Bend Central 60, Aquinas 49

Sub-district C1-6

Boone Central 71, Madison 37

Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 40

Sub-district C1-7

Wayne 48, West Point-Beemer 44

Sub-district C1-8

Battle Creek 62, Norfolk Catholic 54

Pierce 58, O'Neill 44

Sub-district C1-9

Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24

Gibbon 49, Wood River 42

Sub-district C1-10

St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45

Central City 63, Centura 59, OT

Sub-district C1-11

Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33

Cozad 59, Minden 51

Sub-district C1-12

Mitchell 48, Chadron 34

Ogallala 59, Gordon/Rushville 36

Gordon/Rushville 68, Valentine 54

Class C-2

Sub-district C2-1

Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43

Tri County 57, Southern 48

Sub-district C2-2

Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45

Palmyra 61, Archbishop Bergan 45

Sub-district C2-3

Oakland-Craig 54, Guardian Angels 30

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37

Sub-district C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tri County Northeast 40

Wakefield 64, Ponca 41

Sub-district C2-5

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43

Sub-district C2-6

Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42

West Holt 58, Ainsworth 47

Sub-district C2-7

Sutton 64, Superior 36

Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Sandy Creek 55

Sub-district C2-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13

Centennial 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 51

Sub-district C2-9

Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44

Twin River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 44

Sub-district C2-10

Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42

Amherst 76, Alma 41

Sub-district C2-11

Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42

Chase County 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50

Sub-district C2-12

Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27

Bayard 55, Hemingford 46

Class D-1

Sub-district D1-1

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Sub-district D1-2

Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25

Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59

Sub-district D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15

Howells/Dodge 61, Stanton 44

Sub-district D1-4

Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 81, Homer 48

Sub-district D1-6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Thayer Central 36

Deshler 50, McCool Junction 43

Sub-district D1-7

Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40

Blue Hill 43, Shelton 42, OT

Sub-district D1-8

Central Valley 58, Riverside 46

Fullerton 53, Shelby/Rising City 51, OT

Sub-district D1-9

Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49

Southern Valley 55, Bertrand 51

Sub-district D1-10

Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29

Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup 46

Sub-district D1-11

North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Maxwell 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 45

Class D-2

Sub-district D2-2

Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19

Friend 41, Exeter/Milligan 38

Sub-district D2-3

Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23

Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Sub-district D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23

Pender 57, St. Edward 32

Sub-district D2-5

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40

Spalding Academy 61, Twin Loup 56

Sub-district D2-6

St. Mary's 78, Santee 37

Wynot 60, Stuart 47

Sub-district D2-7

Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19

Heartland Lutheran 43, Giltner 32

Sub-district D2-8

Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Pleasanton 54

Sub-district D2-9

Wallace 60, Southwest 37

Medicine Valley 68, Brady 52

Sub-district D2-10

Mullen 71, Arthur County 23

Paxton 58, Hyannis 37

Sub-district D2-11

Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23

South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34

Sub-district D2-12

Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22

