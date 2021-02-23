Class B
District B-1
Final
Nebraska City 66, Norris 35
District B-2
Final
Platteview 51, Waverly 39
District B-3
Final
Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Omaha Roncalli 33
District B-4
Final
Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Elkhorn 55
District B-5
Final
Blair 54, Bennington 53
District B-6
Final
Aurora 53, Seward 46, OT
District B-8
Final
Alliance 49, Sidney 44
Class C-1
Sub-district C1-1
Auburn 74, Syracuse 26
Fairbury 63, Wilber-Clatonia 58, OT
Sub-district C1-2
Milford 85, Raymond Central 53
Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 51
Sub-district C1-3
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43
Louisville 55, Conestoga 35
Sub-district C1-4
Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49
Douglas County West 67, Arlington 45
Sub-district C1-5
Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49
North Bend Central 60, Aquinas 49
Sub-district C1-6
Boone Central 71, Madison 37
Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 40
Sub-district C1-7
Wayne 48, West Point-Beemer 44
Sub-district C1-8
Battle Creek 62, Norfolk Catholic 54
Pierce 58, O'Neill 44
Sub-district C1-9
Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24
Gibbon 49, Wood River 42
Sub-district C1-10
St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45
Central City 63, Centura 59, OT
Sub-district C1-11
Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33
Cozad 59, Minden 51
Sub-district C1-12
Mitchell 48, Chadron 34
Ogallala 59, Gordon/Rushville 36
Gordon/Rushville 68, Valentine 54
Class C-2
Sub-district C2-1
Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43
Tri County 57, Southern 48
Sub-district C2-2
Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45
Palmyra 61, Archbishop Bergan 45
Sub-district C2-3
Oakland-Craig 54, Guardian Angels 30
Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37
Sub-district C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tri County Northeast 40
Wakefield 64, Ponca 41
Sub-district C2-5
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43
Sub-district C2-6
Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42
West Holt 58, Ainsworth 47
Sub-district C2-7
Sutton 64, Superior 36
Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Sandy Creek 55
Sub-district C2-8
Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13
Centennial 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 51
Sub-district C2-9
Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44
Twin River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 44
Sub-district C2-10
Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42
Amherst 76, Alma 41
Sub-district C2-11
Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42
Chase County 58, Dundy County-Stratton 50
Sub-district C2-12
Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27
Bayard 55, Hemingford 46
Class D-1
Sub-district D1-1
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Sub-district D1-2
Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25
Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59
Sub-district D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15
Howells/Dodge 61, Stanton 44
Sub-district D1-4
Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 81, Homer 48
Sub-district D1-6
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Thayer Central 36
Deshler 50, McCool Junction 43
Sub-district D1-7
Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40
Blue Hill 43, Shelton 42, OT
Sub-district D1-8
Central Valley 58, Riverside 46
Fullerton 53, Shelby/Rising City 51, OT
Sub-district D1-9
Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49
Southern Valley 55, Bertrand 51
Sub-district D1-10
Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29
Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup 46
Sub-district D1-11
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Maxwell 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 45
Class D-2
Sub-district D2-2
Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19
Friend 41, Exeter/Milligan 38
Sub-district D2-3
Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23
Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Sub-district D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23
Pender 57, St. Edward 32
Sub-district D2-5
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40
Spalding Academy 61, Twin Loup 56
Sub-district D2-6
St. Mary's 78, Santee 37
Wynot 60, Stuart 47
Sub-district D2-7
Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19
Heartland Lutheran 43, Giltner 32
Sub-district D2-8
Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Pleasanton 54
Sub-district D2-9
Wallace 60, Southwest 37
Medicine Valley 68, Brady 52
Sub-district D2-10
Mullen 71, Arthur County 23
Paxton 58, Hyannis 37
Sub-district D2-11
Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23
South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34
Sub-district D2-12
Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18
Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22