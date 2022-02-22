Class B
District B-1
Norris 51, Nebraska City 48
District B-2
Platteview 74, Omaha Gross Catholic 42
Waverly 54, Plattsmouth 39
District B-3
Omaha Roncalli 73, Ralston 52
District B-4
Elkhorn North 55, Elkhorn Mount Michael 47
District B-5
Bennington 82, Schuyler 42
Blair 61, South Sioux City 46
District B-6
Crete 45, York 42
Aurora 63, Seward 54
District B-7
Grand Island Northwest 57, Hastings 47
McCook 63, Lexington 31
District B-8
Scottsbluff 83, Alliance 43
Sidney 67, Gering 56
Class C-1
Sub-district C1-1
Auburn 68, Wilber-Clatonia 20
Fairbury 55, Falls City 45
Sub-district C1-2
Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Conestoga 29
Sub-district C1-3
Fort Calhoun 44, Douglas County West 42
Omaha Concordia 69, Boys Town 40
Sub-district C1-4
Wahoo 77, Arlington 36
Bishop Neumann 55, Yutan 35
Sub-district C1-5
Milford 63, Raymond Central 46
Malcolm 52, Centennial 48
Sub-district C1-6
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Columbus Lakeview 43
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 61, North Bend Central 56
Sub-district C1-7
Wayne 61, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 23
West Point-Beemer 65, Winnebago 55
Sub-district C1-8
O'Neill 58, Battle Creek 48
Pierce 55, Boone Central 43
Sub-district C1-9
Adams Central 55, Gibbon 36
Wood River 58, Fillmore Central 36
Sub-district C1-10
Centura 63, St. Paul 54
Central City 71, Ord 43
Sub-district C1-11
Kearney Catholic 65, Gothenburg 29
Minden 66, Cozad 60
Class C-2
Sub-district C2-1
Freeman 50, Southern 41
Johnson County Central 43, Tri County 42
Sub-district C2-2
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Christian Academy 42
Palmyra 45, Archbishop Bergan 37
Sub-district C2-3
Guardian Angels 74, Omaha Nation 56
Oakland-Craig 56, Tekamah-Herman 50
Sub-district C2-4
Wakefield 57, Wisner-Pilger 55
Howells/Dodge 82, Tri County Northeast 41
Sub-district C2-5
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Elkhorn Valley 45
Norfolk Catholic 54, Lutheran High Northeast 46
Sub-district C2-6
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Ponca 30
Hartington-Newcastle60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54
Sub-district C2-7
North Central 50, Neligh-Oakdale 49
West Holt 48, Summerland 34
Sub-district C2-8
Cross County 58, Aquinas 45
Heartland 57, Nebraska Christian 53
Sub-district C2-9
Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Superior 26
Sandy Creek 59, Sutton 39
Sub-district C2-10
Amherst 45, Doniphan-Trumbull 35
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Sub-district C2-11
Hitchcock County 61, Sutherland 25
Maxwell 53, Hershey 52
Sub-district C2-12
Bayard 53, Perkins County 51
Bridgeport 58, Chase County 49
Class D-1
Sub-district D1-1
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Johnson-Brock 48
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Thayer Central 33
Sub-district D1-2
Mead 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29
Weeping Water 45, Cornerstone Christian 42
Sub-district D1-3
High Plains Community 60, Shelby/Rising City 56, 2OT
Riverside 74, East Butler 48
Sub-district D1-5
Bloomfield 56, Plainview 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 85, Osmond 53
Sub-district D1-6
Ainsworth 81, Twin Loup 45
Burwell 84, Boyd County 67
Sub-district D1-7
Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 27
Kenesaw 55, Axtell 48
Sub-district D1-8
Ansley-Litchfield 67, Pleasanton 63
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Elm Creek 56
Sub-district D1-9
Bertrand 56, Hi-Line 51
Loomis 75, Southern Valley 36
Sub-district D1-10
Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills Valley 47
North Platte St. Patrick's 72, South Loup 27
Sub-district D1-11
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 29
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Cambridge 43
Class D-2
Sub-district D2-1
Diller-Odell 41, Sterling 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Lewiston 15
Sub-district D2-2
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Meridian 28
Friend 56, Exeter/Milligan 37
Sub-district D2-3
Giltner 45, Hampton 44
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Deshler 40
Sub-district D2-4
Osceola 60, Nebraska Lutheran 36
Parkview Christian 60, Humphrey St. Francis 49
Sub-district D2-5
Wynot 66, Randolph 49
Wausa 44, Winside 40
Sub-district D2-6
St. Mary's 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 47
Stuart 81, Santee 68
Sub-district D2-7
Fullerton 77, Elba 28
Spalding Academy 59, St. Edward 45
Sub-district D2-8
Shelton 79, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Red Cloud 46, Franklin 40
Sub-district D2-9
Medicine Valley 74, Brady 36
Paxton 55, Wallace 35
Sub-district D2-10
Hyannis 77, Arthur County 37
Mullen 43, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Sub-district D2-11
Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 24
South Platte 64, Minatare 40