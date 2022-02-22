Class B

District B-1

Norris 51, Nebraska City 48

District B-2

Platteview 74, Omaha Gross Catholic 42

Waverly 54, Plattsmouth 39

District B-3

Omaha Roncalli 73, Ralston 52

District B-4

Elkhorn North 55, Elkhorn Mount Michael 47

District B-5

Bennington 82, Schuyler 42

Blair 61, South Sioux City 46

District B-6

Crete 45, York 42

Aurora 63, Seward 54

District B-7

Grand Island Northwest 57, Hastings 47

McCook 63, Lexington 31

District B-8

Scottsbluff 83, Alliance 43

Sidney 67, Gering 56

Class C-1

Sub-district C1-1

Auburn 68, Wilber-Clatonia 20

Fairbury 55, Falls City 45

Sub-district C1-2

Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 37

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Conestoga 29

Sub-district C1-3

Fort Calhoun 44, Douglas County West 42

Omaha Concordia 69, Boys Town 40

Sub-district C1-4

Wahoo 77, Arlington 36

Bishop Neumann 55, Yutan 35

Sub-district C1-5

Milford 63, Raymond Central 46

Malcolm 52, Centennial 48

Sub-district C1-6

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Columbus Lakeview 43

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 61, North Bend Central 56

Sub-district C1-7

Wayne 61, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 23

West Point-Beemer 65, Winnebago 55

Sub-district C1-8

O'Neill 58, Battle Creek 48

Pierce 55, Boone Central 43

Sub-district C1-9

Adams Central 55, Gibbon 36

Wood River 58, Fillmore Central 36

Sub-district C1-10

Centura 63, St. Paul 54

Central City 71, Ord 43

Sub-district C1-11

Kearney Catholic 65, Gothenburg 29

Minden 66, Cozad 60

Class C-2

Sub-district C2-1

Freeman 50, Southern 41

Johnson County Central 43, Tri County 42

Sub-district C2-2

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Christian Academy 42

Palmyra 45, Archbishop Bergan 37

Sub-district C2-3

Guardian Angels 74, Omaha Nation 56

Oakland-Craig 56, Tekamah-Herman 50

Sub-district C2-4

Wakefield 57, Wisner-Pilger 55

Howells/Dodge 82, Tri County Northeast 41

Sub-district C2-5

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Elkhorn Valley 45

Norfolk Catholic 54, Lutheran High Northeast 46

Sub-district C2-6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54

Sub-district C2-7

North Central 50, Neligh-Oakdale 49

West Holt 48, Summerland 34

Sub-district C2-8

Cross County 58, Aquinas 45

Heartland 57, Nebraska Christian 53

Sub-district C2-9

Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Superior 26

Sandy Creek 59, Sutton 39

Sub-district C2-10

Amherst 45, Doniphan-Trumbull 35

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Sub-district C2-11

Hitchcock County 61, Sutherland 25

Maxwell 53, Hershey 52

Sub-district C2-12

Bayard 53, Perkins County 51

Bridgeport 58, Chase County 49

Class D-1

Sub-district D1-1

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Johnson-Brock 48

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Thayer Central 33

Sub-district D1-2

Mead 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29

Weeping Water 45, Cornerstone Christian 42

Sub-district D1-3

High Plains Community 60, Shelby/Rising City 56, 2OT

Riverside 74, East Butler 48

Sub-district D1-5

Bloomfield 56, Plainview 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 85, Osmond 53

Sub-district D1-6

Ainsworth 81, Twin Loup 45

Burwell 84, Boyd County 67

Sub-district D1-7

Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 27

Kenesaw 55, Axtell 48

Sub-district D1-8

Ansley-Litchfield 67, Pleasanton 63

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Elm Creek 56

Sub-district D1-9

Bertrand 56, Hi-Line 51

Loomis 75, Southern Valley 36

Sub-district D1-10

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills Valley 47

North Platte St. Patrick's 72, South Loup 27

Sub-district D1-11

Dundy County-Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 29

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Cambridge 43

Class D-2

Sub-district D2-1

Diller-Odell 41, Sterling 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Lewiston 15

Sub-district D2-2

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Meridian 28

Friend 56, Exeter/Milligan 37

Sub-district D2-3

Giltner 45, Hampton 44

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Deshler 40

Sub-district D2-4

Osceola 60, Nebraska Lutheran 36

Parkview Christian 60, Humphrey St. Francis 49

Sub-district D2-5

Wynot 66, Randolph 49

Wausa 44, Winside 40

Sub-district D2-6

St. Mary's 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

Stuart 81, Santee 68

Sub-district D2-7

Fullerton 77, Elba 28

Spalding Academy 59, St. Edward 45

Sub-district D2-8

Shelton 79, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Red Cloud 46, Franklin 40

Sub-district D2-9

Medicine Valley 74, Brady 36

Paxton 55, Wallace 35

Sub-district D2-10

Hyannis 77, Arthur County 37

Mullen 43, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Sub-district D2-11

Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 24

South Platte 64, Minatare 40

