Class C1 Subdistrict
Subdistrict C1-1
Auburn 74, Falls City 30
Syracuse 36, Wilber-Clatonia 33
Subdistrict C1-2
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Raymond Central 23
Lincoln Christian 54, Malcolm 52
Subdistrict C1-3
Omaha Concordia 57, Conestoga 48
Boys Town 73, Fort Calhoun 59
Subdistrict C1-4
Wahoo 71, Bishop Neumann 28
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Douglas County West 51, OT
Subdistrict C1-5
Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 44
David City 67, North Bend Central 48
Subdistrict C1-6
Wayne 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37
Subdistrict C1-7
Pierce 47, Battle Creek 25
Subdistrict C1-8
Central City 57, Milford 37
Aurora 57, Fillmore Central 34
Subdistrict C1-9
Kearney Catholic 49, Wood River 39
Adams Central 71, Minden 44
Subdistrict C1-10
Centura 56, Broken Bow 33
St. Paul 44, Ord 27
Subdistrict C1-11
Cozad 56, Chase County 45
Holdrege 47, Gothenburg 46
Subdistrict C1-12
Ogallala 69, Valentine 43
Sidney 40, Chadron 34
Class C2 Subdistrict
Subdistrict C2-1
Freeman 66, Johnson County Central 40
Tri County 71, Palmyra 41
Subdistrict C2-2
Elmwood-Murdock 67, Cornerstone Christian 32
Yutan 55, Archbishop Bergan 50, OT
Subdistrict C2-3
Oakland-Craig 69, Tekamah-Herman 33
Omaha Nation 76, Homer 45
Subdistrict C2-4
Wakefield 71, Pender 33
Wisner-Pilger 60, Guardian Angels 47
Subdistrict C2-5
Norfolk Catholic 64, Stanton 37
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 43
Subdistrict C2-6
Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34
Ponca 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Subdistrict C2-7
Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47
West Holt 57, Summerland 54
Subdistrict C2-8
Cross County 72, Twin River 36
Aquinas 60, Heartland 58
Subdistrict C2-9
Amherst 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 40
Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52
Subdistrict C2-10
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Sutton 44
Thayer Central 48, Alma 41
Subdistrict C2-11
Hershey 51, Sandhills Valley 44
Hi-Line 56, Maxwell 51
Subdistrict C2-12
Kimball 53, Bayard 45
Gordon/Rushville 60, Morrill 32
Class D1 Subdistrict
Subdistrict D1-1
Johnson-Brock 73, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Pawnee City 73, Weeping Water 48
Subdistrict D1-2
Mead 53, Cedar Bluffs 14
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Omaha Christian Academy 39
Subdistrict D1-3
McCool Junction 67, High Plains Community 39
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Shelby/Rising City 40
Subdistrict D1-4
Bancroft-Rosalie 59, Hartington-Newcastle 34
Howells/Dodge 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41
Subdistrict D1-5
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Riverside 48
Subdistrict D1-6
Ainsworth 47, North Central 45
Boyd County 51, Bloomfield 41
Subdistrict D1-7
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Burwell 25
Pleasanton 38, Ravenna 34, OT
Subdistrict D1-8
Kenesaw 60, Blue Hill 46
Sandy Creek 49, Lawrence-Nelson 37
Subdistrict D1-9
Southern Valley 52, Bertrand 49
Loomis 70, Axtell 65
Subdistrict D1-10
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Elm Creek 40
North Platte St. Patrick's 69, South Loup 52
Subdistrict D1-11
Dundy County-Stratton 73, Southwest 43
Hitchcock County 65, Cambridge 36
Subdistrict D1-12
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 43
Leyton 78, Hemingford 35
Class D2 Subdistrict
Subdistrict D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Lewiston 28
Diller-Odell 47, Sterling 40
Subdistrict D2-2
Friend 68, Meridian 19
Exeter/Milligan 48, Deshler 45
Subdistrict D2-3
Osceola 66, Humphrey St. Francis 63
Parkview Christian 80, Nebraska Lutheran 71
Subdistrict D2-4
Wynot 66, Walthill 37
Wausa 55, Winside 46
Subdistrict D2-5
Santee 78, St. Mary's 63
Stuart 54, Creighton 46
Subdistrict D2-6
Fullerton 56, Hampton 39
Giltner 37, St. Edward 33
Subdistrict D2-7
Heartland Lutheran 56, Shelton 12
Red Cloud 47, Franklin 29
Subdistrict D2-8
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 75, Elba 19
Sandhills/Thedford 70, Anselmo-Merna 44
Subdistrict D2-9
Wallace 62, Wauneta-Palisade 46
Medicine Valley 73, Brady 72, OT
Subdistrict D2-10
Mullen 54, Arthur County 27
Paxton 59, Hyannis 33
Subdistrict D2-11
Garden County 58, Banner County 19
Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 33
Subdistrict D2-12
Crawford 49, Cody-Kilgore 48
Hay Springs 67, Sioux County 36