Class C1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C1-1

Auburn 74, Falls City 30

Syracuse 36, Wilber-Clatonia 33

Subdistrict C1-2

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Raymond Central 23

Lincoln Christian 54, Malcolm 52

Subdistrict C1-3

Omaha Concordia 57, Conestoga 48

Boys Town 73, Fort Calhoun 59

Subdistrict C1-4

Wahoo 71, Bishop Neumann 28

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Douglas County West 51, OT

Subdistrict C1-5

Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 44

David City 67, North Bend Central 48

Subdistrict C1-6

Wayne 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37

Subdistrict C1-7

Pierce 47, Battle Creek 25

Subdistrict C1-8

Central City 57, Milford 37

Aurora 57, Fillmore Central 34

Subdistrict C1-9

Kearney Catholic 49, Wood River 39

Adams Central 71, Minden 44

Subdistrict C1-10

Centura 56, Broken Bow 33

St. Paul 44, Ord 27

Subdistrict C1-11

Cozad 56, Chase County 45

Holdrege 47, Gothenburg 46

Subdistrict C1-12

Ogallala 69, Valentine 43

Sidney 40, Chadron 34

Class C2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C2-1

Freeman 66, Johnson County Central 40

Tri County 71, Palmyra 41

Subdistrict C2-2

Elmwood-Murdock 67, Cornerstone Christian 32

Yutan 55, Archbishop Bergan 50, OT

Subdistrict C2-3

Oakland-Craig 69, Tekamah-Herman 33

Omaha Nation 76, Homer 45

Subdistrict C2-4

Wakefield 71, Pender 33

Wisner-Pilger 60, Guardian Angels 47

Subdistrict C2-5

Norfolk Catholic 64, Stanton 37

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 43

Subdistrict C2-6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34

Ponca 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Subdistrict C2-7

Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47

West Holt 57, Summerland 54

Subdistrict C2-8

Cross County 72, Twin River 36

Aquinas 60, Heartland 58

Subdistrict C2-9

Amherst 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 40

Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52

Subdistrict C2-10

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Sutton 44

Thayer Central 48, Alma 41

Subdistrict C2-11

Hershey 51, Sandhills Valley 44

Hi-Line 56, Maxwell 51

Subdistrict C2-12

Kimball 53, Bayard 45

Gordon/Rushville 60, Morrill 32

Class D1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D1-1

Johnson-Brock 73, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Pawnee City 73, Weeping Water 48

Subdistrict D1-2

Mead 53, Cedar Bluffs 14

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Omaha Christian Academy 39

Subdistrict D1-3

McCool Junction 67, High Plains Community 39

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Shelby/Rising City 40

Subdistrict D1-4

Bancroft-Rosalie 59, Hartington-Newcastle 34

Howells/Dodge 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41

Subdistrict D1-5

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Riverside 48

Subdistrict D1-6

Ainsworth 47, North Central 45

Boyd County 51, Bloomfield 41

Subdistrict D1-7

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Burwell 25

Pleasanton 38, Ravenna 34, OT

Subdistrict D1-8

Kenesaw 60, Blue Hill 46

Sandy Creek 49, Lawrence-Nelson 37

Subdistrict D1-9

Southern Valley 52, Bertrand 49

Loomis 70, Axtell 65

Subdistrict D1-10

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Elm Creek 40

North Platte St. Patrick's 69, South Loup 52

Subdistrict D1-11

Dundy County-Stratton 73, Southwest 43

Hitchcock County 65, Cambridge 36

Subdistrict D1-12

Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 43

Leyton 78, Hemingford 35

Class D2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Lewiston 28

Diller-Odell 47, Sterling 40

Subdistrict D2-2

Friend 68, Meridian 19

Exeter/Milligan 48, Deshler 45

Subdistrict D2-3

Osceola 66, Humphrey St. Francis 63

Parkview Christian 80, Nebraska Lutheran 71

Subdistrict D2-4

Wynot 66, Walthill 37

Wausa 55, Winside 46

Subdistrict D2-5

Santee 78, St. Mary's 63

Stuart 54, Creighton 46

Subdistrict D2-6

Fullerton 56, Hampton 39

Giltner 37, St. Edward 33

Subdistrict D2-7

Heartland Lutheran 56, Shelton 12

Red Cloud 47, Franklin 29

Subdistrict D2-8

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 75, Elba 19

Sandhills/Thedford 70, Anselmo-Merna 44

Subdistrict D2-9

Wallace 62, Wauneta-Palisade 46

Medicine Valley 73, Brady 72, OT

Subdistrict D2-10

Mullen 54, Arthur County 27

Paxton 59, Hyannis 33

Subdistrict D2-11

Garden County 58, Banner County 19

Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 33

Subdistrict D2-12

Crawford 49, Cody-Kilgore 48

Hay Springs 67, Sioux County 36

