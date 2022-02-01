Humphrey St. Francis 66, Central Valley 25
Riverside 68, St. Edward 24
East Husker Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Howells/Dodge 55, Oakland-Craig 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Stanton 51
West Point-Beemer 50, Clarkson/Leigh 47
Wisner-Pilger 62, North Bend Central 46
Mid State Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Boone Central 53
Norfolk Catholic 75, Guardian Angels 45
O'Neill 43, Pierce 36
Wayne 58, Battle Creek 42
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, North Central 45
Elkhorn Valley 69, Santee 61
St. Mary's 73, Summerland 33
West Holt 35, Stuart 29