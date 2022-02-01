Humphrey St. Francis 66, Central Valley 25

Riverside 68, St. Edward 24

East Husker Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Howells/Dodge 55, Oakland-Craig 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Stanton 51

West Point-Beemer 50, Clarkson/Leigh 47

Wisner-Pilger 62, North Bend Central 46

Mid State Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Boone Central 53

Norfolk Catholic 75, Guardian Angels 45

O'Neill 43, Pierce 36

Wayne 58, Battle Creek 42

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, North Central 45

Elkhorn Valley 69, Santee 61

St. Mary's 73, Summerland 33

West Holt 35, Stuart 29

