Allen 35, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Burke, S.D. 61, North Central 52
Elkhorn Valley 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 28
Gayville-Volin, S.D. 46, Wausa 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 31
Homer 58, Wynot 37
Howells/Dodge 54, West Point-Beemer 41
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 79, Pender 38
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Ponca 42
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46, Columbus Lakeview 41
Lutheran High Northeast 80, Norfolk Catholic 69
Madison 77, Plainview 48
North Bend Central 56, Stanton 29
Pierce 42, O'Neill 36
St. Mary's 55, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Stuart 48, Summerland 39
Tekamah-Herman 73, Whiting, Iowa 27
Valentine 73, Ainsworth 70
Wakefield 62, Randolph 56
Walthill 67, Emerson-Hubbard 44
West Holt 47, CWC 38
Winside 37, St. Edward 29