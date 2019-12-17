Area basketball scores

Allen 35, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Burke, S.D. 61, North Central 52

Elkhorn Valley 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 28

Gayville-Volin, S.D. 46, Wausa 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 31

Homer 58, Wynot 37

Howells/Dodge 54, West Point-Beemer 41

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 79, Pender 38

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Ponca 42

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46, Columbus Lakeview 41

Lutheran High Northeast 80, Norfolk Catholic 69

Madison 77, Plainview 48

North Bend Central 56, Stanton 29

Pierce 42, O'Neill 36

St. Mary's 55, Neligh-Oakdale 42

Stuart 48, Summerland 39

Tekamah-Herman 73, Whiting, Iowa 27

Valentine 73, Ainsworth 70

Wakefield 62, Randolph 56

Walthill 67, Emerson-Hubbard 44

West Holt 47, CWC 38

Winside 37, St. Edward 29

