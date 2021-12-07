Boyd County 59, Osmond 44

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Oakland-Craig 54

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Neligh-Oakdale 41

Elkhorn Valley 55, Madison 48

Howells/Dodge 60, Aquinas 47

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Hartington-Newcastle 56

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Homer 27

Lincoln Southwest 66, Norfolk 55

Lutheran High Northeast 81, Twin River 16

Mullen 54, Valentine 48

Ord 55, West Holt 50

Pierce 58, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 46

St. Mary's 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 38

Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 52

Wayne 66, Wakefield 58

West Point-Beemer 53, Stanton 46

Winnebago 71, Pender 39