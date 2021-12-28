Boone Central Holiday Tournament
Adams Central 55, Broken Bow 47
Boone Central 76, Alliance 55
Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Concordia 26
Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament
Fort Calhoun 59, Sandy Creek 29
Howells/Dodge 49, Centura 39
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic
Chadron 62, Custer, S.D. 36
Hemingford 57, Valentine 51
Crofton Holiday Tournament
West Point-Beemer 50, Humphrey St. Francis 38
Wynot 65, Crofton 51
Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Championship
Norfolk Catholic 55, Battle Creek 39
Third Place
Ainsworth 58, Elkhorn Valley 55
Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 64, Osceola 42
St. Mary's 70, Sutton 28
HAC Tournament
Quarterfinal
Lincoln North Star 54, Lincoln East 42
Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 44
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38
Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59
Madison Holiday Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 43
Tekamah-Herman 72, Riverside 49
Malcolm Tournament
Malcolm 38, Wilber-Clatonia 25
Oakland-Craig 64, Centennial 30
North Bend Central Tournament
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Guardian Angels 44
North Bend Central 80, Spalding Academy 46
O'Neill Holiday Tournament
Championship
O'Neill 70, North Central 21
Consolation
St. Paul 66, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38
Randolph Tournament
Osmond 46, Winside 33
Stuart 55, Randolph 25
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Championship
Clarkson/Leigh 40, Fillmore Central 30
Consolation
Fullerton 39, Shelby/Rising City 37
Summerland Holiday Tournament
Championship
Walthill 67, Summerland 46
Third Place
Tri County Northeast 57, CWC 29
Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Championship
Plainview 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 53
Consolation
St. Edward 46, Elba 30
Wayne State Tournament
Auburn 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, Homer 28
Pierce 59, Pender 25
Wayne 86, Winnebago 53