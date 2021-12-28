Boone Central Holiday Tournament

Adams Central 55, Broken Bow 47

Boone Central 76, Alliance 55

Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Elmwood-Murdock 40

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Concordia 26

Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament

Fort Calhoun 59, Sandy Creek 29

Howells/Dodge 49, Centura 39

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron 62, Custer, S.D. 36

Hemingford 57, Valentine 51

Crofton Holiday Tournament

West Point-Beemer 50, Humphrey St. Francis 38

Wynot 65, Crofton 51

Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Championship

Norfolk Catholic 55, Battle Creek 39

Third Place

Ainsworth 58, Elkhorn Valley 55

Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 64, Osceola 42

St. Mary's 70, Sutton 28

HAC Tournament

Quarterfinal

Lincoln North Star 54, Lincoln East 42

Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 44

Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38

Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59

Madison Holiday Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 43

Tekamah-Herman 72, Riverside 49

Malcolm Tournament

Malcolm 38, Wilber-Clatonia 25

Oakland-Craig 64, Centennial 30

North Bend Central Tournament

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Guardian Angels 44

North Bend Central 80, Spalding Academy 46

O'Neill Holiday Tournament

Championship

O'Neill 70, North Central 21

Consolation

St. Paul 66, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38

Randolph Tournament

Osmond 46, Winside 33

Stuart 55, Randolph 25

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh 40, Fillmore Central 30

Consolation

Fullerton 39, Shelby/Rising City 37

Summerland Holiday Tournament

Championship

Walthill 67, Summerland 46

Third Place

Tri County Northeast 57, CWC 29

Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament

Championship

Plainview 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 53

Consolation

St. Edward 46, Elba 30

Wayne State Tournament

Auburn 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, Homer 28

Pierce 59, Pender 25

Wayne 86, Winnebago 53

