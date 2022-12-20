Bancroft-Rosalie 69, Pender 29

Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30

Columbus Lakeview 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50

Columbus Scotus 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35

Douglas County West 56, West Point-Beemer 38

Gregory, S.D. 58, North Central 44

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Nebraska Christian 43

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Bloomfield 49

Milford 51, North Bend Central 42

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Twin River 51

Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46

O'Neill 74, Crofton 36

Omaha Nation 58, Oakland-Craig 55

Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22

Wayne 55, Guardian Angels 26

Winside 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31

Wisner-Pilger 71, Stanton 51

Wynot 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40

Knight Holiday Classic

Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 72

South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59

