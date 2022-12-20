Bancroft-Rosalie 69, Pender 29
Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30
Columbus Lakeview 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50
Columbus Scotus 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35
Douglas County West 56, West Point-Beemer 38
Gregory, S.D. 58, North Central 44
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Nebraska Christian 43
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Bloomfield 49
Milford 51, North Bend Central 42
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Twin River 51
Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46
O'Neill 74, Crofton 36
Omaha Nation 58, Oakland-Craig 55
Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30
Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22
Wayne 55, Guardian Angels 26
Winside 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31
Wisner-Pilger 71, Stanton 51
Wynot 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40
Knight Holiday Classic
Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 72
South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59