Area basketball scores

Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 27

Ewing 47, Wausa 44

Hartington-Newcastle 70, Winside 12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 49

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Wakefield 36

Mead 58, Guardian Angels 52

North Bend Central 52, Wisner-Pilger 42

Osmond 69, Niobrara/Verdigre 31

Pierce 55, Crofton 31

Ponca 60, Wynot 43

St. Mary's 62, Stuart 46

Wayne 60, West Point-Beemer 49

West Holt 57, O'Neill 50

Southwest Conference

Fifth Place

Cozad 60, Gothenburg 54

Seventh Place

Broken Bow 43, Valentine 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Winnebago vs. Pender, ccd.

