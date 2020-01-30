Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 27
Ewing 47, Wausa 44
Hartington-Newcastle 70, Winside 12
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 49
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Wakefield 36
Mead 58, Guardian Angels 52
North Bend Central 52, Wisner-Pilger 42
Osmond 69, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
Pierce 55, Crofton 31
Ponca 60, Wynot 43
St. Mary's 62, Stuart 46
Wayne 60, West Point-Beemer 49
West Holt 57, O'Neill 50
Southwest Conference
Fifth Place
Cozad 60, Gothenburg 54
Seventh Place
Broken Bow 43, Valentine 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Winnebago vs. Pender, ccd.