Burke, S.D. 47, Boyd County 35
Burke/South Central, S.D. 47, Boyd County 35
Columbus 62, Norfolk 52
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Elgin Public/Pope John 50
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Wakefield 46
Lutheran High Northeast 73, Fullerton 25
North Bend Central 70, Wisner-Pilger 46
O'Neill 68, West Holt 51
Plainview 35, Randolph 31
St. Edward 42, CWC 32
St. Mary's 78, Stuart 42
Tekamah-Herman 50, Mead 36
Wausa 57, Summerland 42
Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 38
Winnebago 69, Hartington-Newcastle 53
Winside 48, Bloomfield 38
Wynot 50, Ponca 39