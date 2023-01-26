Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 38
Hartington-Newcastle 72, Winnebago 65
Lutheran High Northeast 52, Fullerton 41
Pierce 47, Crofton 33
Plainview 53, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 46
St. Edward 43, CWC 40
Stuart 58, St. Mary's 44
Summerland 60, Wausa 49
Wakefield 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
Wayne 54, West Point-Beemer 29
West Holt 40, O'Neill 38
Wisner-Pilger 57, North Bend Central 53
Wynot 46, Ponca 28
CRC Tournament
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Osceola 41
Cross County 67, Nebraska Lutheran 41
NCC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Fort Calhoun 63, Arlington 43
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30, Raymond Central 27
Yutan 39, Louisville 27
Semifinal
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Conestoga 26
Douglas County West 53, Syracuse 33
Southwest Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Cozad 56, Minden 40
Seventh Place
Ainsworth 37, Valentine 30