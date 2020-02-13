Area basketball scores

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42

Creighton 56, Bloomfield 55

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 47

Fort Calhoun 71, Tekamah-Herman 38

Grand Island Northwest 70, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Battle Creek 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Twin River 48

Madison 55, David City 44

North Bend Central 81, Howells/Dodge 69

Osmond 65, Winside 13

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 59, Allen 46

Valentine 54, North Central 47

West Holt 61, St. Mary's 56

Wisner-Pilger 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elba vs. Santee, ccd.

