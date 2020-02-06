Central Valley 59, St. Edward 25
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Osmond 50, Allen 40
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 44
Niobrara Valley Conference
Semifinal
St. Mary's 56, Elkhorn Valley 41
West Holt 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
