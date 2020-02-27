Area basketball scores

Class C-1

District C1-1

Auburn 46, Fairbury 18

District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 65, Malcolm 41

District C1-3

Fort Calhoun 57, Boys Town 45

District C1-4

Bishop Neumann 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43

District C1-5

Aquinas 53, North Bend Central 52

District C1-7

Battle Creek 40, Pierce 34

District C1-8

Adams Central 56, St. Paul 42

District C1-9

Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 39

District C1-11

Chase County 50, Gothenburg 40

Class C-2

District C2-1

Palmyra 64, Johnson County Central 52

District C2-2

Centennial 55, Tri County 39

District C2-3

Yutan 55, Oakland-Craig 39

District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Ponca 43

District C2-5

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Wisner-Pilger 49

District C2-6

Ainsworth 54, Creighton 49

District C2-7

Twin River 78, Shelby/Rising City 73, OT

District C2-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Centura 46

District C2-9

Sutton 73, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

District C2-11

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Sutherland 20

District C2-12

Bridgeport 45, Kimball 43, OT

Class D-1

District D1-1

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Southern 46

District D1-2

East Butler 64, Omaha Christian Academy 41

District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Howells/Dodge 46

District D1-4

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 73, Hartington-Newcastle 40

District D1-5

Osmond 63, West Holt 37

District D1-6

Fullerton 69, Heartland Lutheran 66, OT

District D1-7

McCool Junction 28, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 14

District D1-8

Axtell 52, Pleasanton 48

District D1-9

Elm Creek 49, Southern Valley 44

District D1-10

Anselmo-Merna 69, Burwell 53

District D1-12

Paxton 60, Wauneta-Palisade 53

Class D-2

District D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Diller-Odell 23

District D2-2

Johnson-Brock 61, Parkview Christian 37

District D2-3

Exeter/Milligan 56, Osceola 39

District D2-6

St. Mary's 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

District D2-7

Giltner 25, Heartland Lutheran 23

District D2-8

Deshler 31, Silver Lake 20

District D2-9

Loomis 87, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62

Mullen 53, Wallace 37

