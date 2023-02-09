Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Cedar Bluffs 15

Boone Central 66, Grand Island Northwest 60, OT

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42

Creighton 57, Bloomfield 46

David City 63, Madison 46

Fort Calhoun 66, Tekamah-Herman 24

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Battle Creek 45

Howells/Dodge 65, North Bend Central 59

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74, Twin River 46

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Wisner-Pilger 61

Pierce 48, Guardian Angels 24

St. Mary's 40, West Holt 37

Summerland 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 45

Valentine 33, North Central 28

Walthill 81, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 53

Wayne 67, Wynot 42

Winnebago 98, Santee 75

Winside 49, Pender 45