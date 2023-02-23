Class B

Subdistrict B-1

Norris 63, Crete 61

Subdistrict B-2

Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 42

Subdistrict B-3

Platteview 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 35

Subdistrict B-4

Elkhorn 48, Omaha Skutt Catholic 47

Subdistrict B-5

Blair 63, Bennington 62

Subdistrict B-6

Seward 45, Hastings 38

Subdistrict B-7

McCook 49, Grand Island Northwest 30

Subdistrict B-8

Scottsbluff 83, Gering 43

Class C1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C1-1

Auburn 43, Syracuse 19

Subdistrict C1-2

Lincoln Lutheran 61, Lincoln Christian 56

Subdistrict C1-3

Omaha Concordia 51, Boys Town 47

Subdistrict C1-4

Wahoo 54, Ashland-Greenwood 32

Subdistrict C1-5

Columbus Scotus 58, David City 50

Subdistrict C1-6

Winnebago 57, Wayne 48

Subdistrict C1-7

Pierce 46, O'Neill 40

Subdistrict C1-8

Central City 34, Aurora 25

Subdistrict C1-9

Adams Central 40, Kearney Catholic 31

Subdistrict C1-10

St. Paul 43, Centura 40

Subdistrict C1-11

Holdrege 70, Cozad 68, OT

Subdistrict C1-12

Ogallala 65, Sidney 43

Class C2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C2-1

Freeman 39, Tri County 35

Subdistrict C2-2

Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 37

Subdistrict C2-4

Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48

Subdistrict C2-5

Norfolk Catholic 62, Lutheran High Northeast 39

Subdistrict C2-6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40

Subdistrict C2-7

Elkhorn Valley 78, West Holt 52

Subdistrict C2-8

Cross County 36, Aquinas 31

Subdistrict C2-9

Amherst 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 62

Subdistrict C2-10

Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Thayer Central 27

Subdistrict C2-11

Hershey 50, Hi-Line 40

Subdistrict C2-12

Gordon/Rushville 71, Kimball 41

Class D1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D1-1

Johnson-Brock 68, Pawnee City 43

Subdistrict D1-2

Mead 78, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41

Subdistrict D1-3

McCool Junction 56, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46

Subdistrict D1-4

Bancroft-Rosalie 62, Howells/Dodge 56

Subdistrict D1-5

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 46

Subdistrict D1-7

Ansley-Litchfield 49, Pleasanton 45

Subdistrict D1-8

Sandy Creek 51, Kenesaw 39

Subdistrict D1-9

Loomis 61, Southern Valley 45

Subdistrict D1-10

North Platte St. Patrick's 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

Subdistrict D1-11

Dundy County-Stratton 63, Hitchcock County 42

Subdistrict D1-12

Bridgeport 67, Leyton 62, OT

Class D2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Diller-Odell 32

Subdistrict D2-2

Friend 72, Exeter/Milligan 41

Subdistrict D2-3

Parkview Christian 71, Osceola 58

Subdistrict D2-5

Stuart 97, Santee 89, 2OT

Subdistrict D2-6

Fullerton 44, Giltner 24

Subdistrict D2-7

Shelton 68, Red Cloud 30

Subdistrict D2-8

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Sandhills/Thedford 41

Subdistrict D2-9

Medicine Valley 55, Wallace 48

Subdistrict D2-10

Paxton 48, Mullen 38

Subdistrict D2-11

Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 36

