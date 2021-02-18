Area basketball scores

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36

College View Academy 70, Elba 31

Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33

Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT

Elkhorn Mount Michael 70, Bennington 44

LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44

McCook 48, Cozad 41

Millard West 68, Columbus 36

Nebraska Christian 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 38

Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51

Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Ralston 46

Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69

Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 45

Sidney 53, Chadron 39