Bloomfield 67, Creighton 44

Boone Central 63, Grand Island Northwest 46

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Stanton 39

Elgin Public/Pope John 73, Summerland 38

Fort Calhoun 76, Tekamah-Herman 51

Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Battle Creek 39

Howells/Dodge 50, North Bend Central 47

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Twin River 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Wisner-Pilger 59

Madison 56, David City 26

North Central 54, Valentine 33

Omaha Nation 57, Pender 40

Osmond 47, Winside 39

Pierce 69, Guardian Angels 42

Seward 55, Wayne 51

St. Mary's 65, West Holt 50

Winnebago 79, Santee 63

Tags

In other news