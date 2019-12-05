Arlington 49, West Point-Beemer 46
Bloomfield 56, Wynot 32
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Oakland-Craig 38
Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 51
Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Stuart 34
North Bend Central 62, Twin River 42
North Central 51, Boyd County 42
O'Neill 61, Valentine 50
Osceola 60, St. Edward 26
Pender 68, Wakefield 52
Plainview 51, Winside 17
Ponca 72, Hartington-Newcastle 57
Riverside 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 28
Schuyler 53, Madison 26
Walthill 109, Santee 38
Winnebago 54, Homer 52
Wisner-Pilger 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47
GICC Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Lincoln Lutheran 49
Omaha Gross Catholic 85, Norfolk Catholic 69
Lincoln East Early Bird Classic
Pod 1
Elkhorn South 65, Norfolk 61
Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln East 52
Pod 2
Kearney 60, Papillion-LaVista 55
Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57