Area basketball scores

Arlington 49, West Point-Beemer 46

Bloomfield 56, Wynot 32

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Oakland-Craig 38

Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 51

Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Stuart 34

North Bend Central 62, Twin River 42

North Central 51, Boyd County 42

O'Neill 61, Valentine 50

Osceola 60, St. Edward 26

Pender 68, Wakefield 52

Plainview 51, Winside 17

Ponca 72, Hartington-Newcastle 57

Riverside 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 28

Schuyler 53, Madison 26

Walthill 109, Santee 38

Winnebago 54, Homer 52

Wisner-Pilger 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47

GICC Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Lincoln Lutheran 49

Omaha Gross Catholic 85, Norfolk Catholic 69

Lincoln East Early Bird Classic

Pod 1

Elkhorn South 65, Norfolk 61

Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln East 52

Pod 2

Kearney 60, Papillion-LaVista 55

Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57

