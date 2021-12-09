Battle Creek 63, Twin River 21
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Winside 27
North Bend Central 57, West Point-Beemer 48
Ponca 64, Randolph 32
Riverside 59, Humphrey St. Francis 46
Wahoo 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&