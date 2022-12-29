Alliance Holiday Tournament
Adams Central 42, Broken Bow 23
Boone Central 56, Alliance 39
Chadron Rotary Tournament
Chadron 63, Hemingford 26
Custer, S.D. 75, Valentine 50
Creighton Holiday Tournament
Wausa 47, Boyd County 44
Elba Tournament
St. Edward 51, Palmer 24
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament
Fort Calhoun 60, Centura 33
Howells/Dodge 47, Sandy Creek 22
HAC Tournament
Quarterfinal
Grand Island 56, Fremont 47
Lincoln High 68, Kearney 54
Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln East 52
Lincoln Southwest 62, Lincoln North Star 53
Madison Holiday Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John 43, Madison 42, OT
Riverside 65, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45
Malcolm Tournament
Malcolm 60, Centennial 49
Oakland-Craig 49, Wilber-Clatonia 34
North Bend Central Holiday Tournament
North Bend Central 47, Guardian Angels 42
Ord 43, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 40
Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56, Pender 46, OT
Pierce 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Randolph Holiday Tournament
Stuart 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 52
Shootout at the Elkhorn
Wisner-Pilger 46, Ponca 45
Stanton Holiday Tournament
Third Place
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Stanton 51
Summerland Holiday Tournament
Summerland 42, West Holt 38, OT
Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament
Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Omaha Nation 45
Tekamah-Herman 55, Homer 34
Wynot Holiday Tournament
West Point-Beemer 46, Crofton 38
Wynot 51, Humphrey St. Francis 43