Alliance Holiday Tournament

Adams Central 42, Broken Bow 23

Boone Central 56, Alliance 39

Chadron Rotary Tournament

Chadron 63, Hemingford 26

Custer, S.D. 75, Valentine 50

Creighton Holiday Tournament

Wausa 47, Boyd County 44

Elba Tournament

St. Edward 51, Palmer 24

Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament

Fort Calhoun 60, Centura 33

Howells/Dodge 47, Sandy Creek 22

HAC Tournament

Quarterfinal

Grand Island 56, Fremont 47

Lincoln High 68, Kearney 54

Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln East 52

Lincoln Southwest 62, Lincoln North Star 53

Madison Holiday Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John 43, Madison 42, OT

Riverside 65, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45

Malcolm Tournament

Malcolm 60, Centennial 49

Oakland-Craig 49, Wilber-Clatonia 34

North Bend Central Holiday Tournament

North Bend Central 47, Guardian Angels 42

Ord 43, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 40

Northeast Nebraska Shootout

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56, Pender 46, OT

Pierce 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39

Randolph Holiday Tournament

Stuart 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 52

Shootout at the Elkhorn

Wisner-Pilger 46, Ponca 45

Stanton Holiday Tournament

Third Place

Hartington-Newcastle 54, Stanton 51

Summerland Holiday Tournament

Summerland 42, West Holt 38, OT

Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament

Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Omaha Nation 45

Tekamah-Herman 55, Homer 34

Wynot Holiday Tournament

West Point-Beemer 46, Crofton 38

Wynot 51, Humphrey St. Francis 43

