Area basketball scores

Arlington 54, West Point-Beemer 40

Boyd County 66, North Central 57

Crofton 62, Tri County Northeast 44

Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Riverside 64

Hartington-Newcastle 33, Ponca 26

Homer 49, Winnebago 44

Howells/Dodge 54, Pierce 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Creighton 34

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38, Oakland-Craig 29

Lutheran High Northeast 46, Wisner-Pilger 42

Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 58

North Bend Central 80, Twin River 21

O'Neill 71, Valentine 32

Osceola 61, St. Edward 26

Plainview 59, Winside 48

Schuyler 30, Madison 27

Stuart 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 48

Wakefield 72, Pender 35

Walthill 102, Santee 91

Wynot 56, Bloomfield 35

GICC Tournament

Omaha Gross Catholic 37, Norfolk Catholic 36

Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament

Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26

Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 22