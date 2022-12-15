Clarkson/Leigh 50, West Point-Beemer 42
Guardian Angels 48, Pender 25
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 65, Homer 35
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Tekamah-Herman 33
Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 53
Tri County Northeast 46, Winside 44
Lakota Nation Invitational
He Sapa Bracket
Omaha Nation 85, Takini, S.D. 35
Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boyd County vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.
Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.