Clarkson/Leigh 50, West Point-Beemer 42

Guardian Angels 48, Pender 25

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 65, Homer 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Tekamah-Herman 33

Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 53

Tri County Northeast 46, Winside 44

Lakota Nation Invitational

He Sapa Bracket

Omaha Nation 85, Takini, S.D. 35

Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyd County vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.

Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.