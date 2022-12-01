Bishop Neumann 60, North Bend Central 41
Boyd County 49, North Central 42
Creighton 68, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58
Crofton 40, Tri County Northeast 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Riverside 46
O'Neill 75, Valentine 33
Oakland-Craig 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39, OT
Osceola 70, St. Edward 41
Pierce 37, Howells/Dodge 32
Plainview 61, Winside 51
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 25
St. Mary's 60, Osmond 37
Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Wakefield 58, Pender 21
West Point-Beemer 48, Arlington 42
Winnebago 64, Homer 34
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wynot 49, Bloomfield 39
Early Bird Classic
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Lincoln High 47, Papillion-LaVista 36
GICC Early Season Tournament
Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30
Omaha Gross Catholic 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63