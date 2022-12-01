Bishop Neumann 60, North Bend Central 41

Boyd County 49, North Central 42

Creighton 68, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58

Crofton 40, Tri County Northeast 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Riverside 46

O'Neill 75, Valentine 33

Oakland-Craig 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39, OT

Osceola 70, St. Edward 41

Pierce 37, Howells/Dodge 32

Plainview 61, Winside 51

Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 25

St. Mary's 60, Osmond 37

Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Wakefield 58, Pender 21

West Point-Beemer 48, Arlington 42

Winnebago 64, Homer 34

Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wynot 49, Bloomfield 39

Early Bird Classic

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Lincoln High 47, Papillion-LaVista 36

GICC Early Season Tournament

Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30

Omaha Gross Catholic 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63

