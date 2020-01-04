Area basketball scores

Adams Central 67, O'Neill 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 42, Bloomfield 39

Guardian Angels 67, Aquinas 57

Humphrey St. Francis 82, Nebraska Christian 38

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 57, Stanton 32

Lincoln Southwest 56, Norfolk 46

North Bend Central 65, Raymond Central 22

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 76, Wakefield 67

St. Paul 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41

Knight Holiday Classic

Third Place

Archbishop Bergan 72, South Sioux City 52

Lutheran Invitational

Consolation

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Heartland Lutheran 26

