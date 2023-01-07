Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 42
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Bloomfield 46
Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 45
High Plains Community 53, St. Edward 40
Holdrege 58, Ainsworth 40
Howells/Dodge 52, Guardian Angels 49
Humphrey St. Francis 67, Burwell 46
South Sioux City 61, Norfolk 55
St. Mary's 64, Anselmo-Merna 41
Stanton 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
Stuart 50, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Tea Area, S.D. 62, Crofton 27
Wayne 39, Boone Central 35
West Point-Beemer 56, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26