Grand Island 76, Elkhorn South 65
Grand Island Northwest 57, Omaha Mercy 41
Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 50
Omaha Benson 56, Omaha North 47
Omaha Central 79, Omaha Westside 77
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
