Chadron 78, Valentine 43
Humphrey St. Francis 79, Spalding Academy 29
McCook 75, Ainsworth 46
Norfolk 78, Omaha Benson 57
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, North Bend Central 41
Third Place
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Winnebago 42
Ponca 58, Osmond 44
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Wayne 54, Pierce 41
Fifth Place
Norfolk Catholic 67, Guardian Angels 66
Third Place
Battle Creek 61, Hartington Cedar Catholic 56
Niobrara Valley Conference
Championship
St. Mary's 56, West Holt 53
Third Place
Elkhorn Valley 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 57