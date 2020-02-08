Area basketball scores

Chadron 78, Valentine 43

Humphrey St. Francis 79, Spalding Academy 29

McCook 75, Ainsworth 46

Norfolk 78, Omaha Benson 57

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, North Bend Central 41

Third Place

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Winnebago 42

Ponca 58, Osmond 44

Mid State Conference Tournament

Championship

Wayne 54, Pierce 41

Fifth Place

Norfolk Catholic 67, Guardian Angels 66

Third Place

Battle Creek 61, Hartington Cedar Catholic 56

Niobrara Valley Conference

Championship

St. Mary's 56, West Holt 53

Third Place

Elkhorn Valley 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 57

