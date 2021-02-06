Humphrey St. Francis 55, Spalding Academy 35
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49
Third Place
Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39
North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 49
Lewis & Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Championship
Homer 45, Hartington-Newcastle 35
Fifth Place
Randolph 50, Wausa 42
Seventh Place
Plainview 38, Winside 32
Third Place
Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51
Lewis Bracket
Fifth Place
Wakefield 56, Wynot 51
Seventh Place
Creighton 57, Bloomfield 52
Third Place
Walthill 66, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 62
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Championship
Wayne 33, Pierce 29
Fifth Place
Boone Central 66, O'Neill 56
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
St. Mary's 67, Elkhorn Valley 24
Third Place
Neligh-Oakdale 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McCook vs. Ainsworth, ccd.
Norfolk vs. Grand Island, ccd.
Syracuse vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.