Area basketball scores

Humphrey St. Francis 55, Spalding Academy 35

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49

Third Place

Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39

North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 49

Lewis & Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Championship

Homer 45, Hartington-Newcastle 35

Fifth Place

Randolph 50, Wausa 42

Seventh Place

Plainview 38, Winside 32

Third Place

Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51

Lewis Bracket

Fifth Place

Wakefield 56, Wynot 51

Seventh Place

Creighton 57, Bloomfield 52

Third Place

Walthill 66, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 62

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Championship

Wayne 33, Pierce 29

Fifth Place

Boone Central 66, O'Neill 56

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

St. Mary's 67, Elkhorn Valley 24

Third Place

Neligh-Oakdale 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McCook vs. Ainsworth, ccd.

Norfolk vs. Grand Island, ccd.

Syracuse vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.

