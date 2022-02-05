Chadron 65, Valentine 41
Grand Island 75, Norfolk 43
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Syracuse 51
McCook 67, Ainsworth 58
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Howells/Dodge 38
Third Place
Wisner-Pilger 53, West Point-Beemer 44
Lewis & Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Championship
Ponca 54, Bloomfield 36
Fifth Place
Tri County Northeast 50, Osmond 45, OT
Seventh Place
Winside 38, Randolph 28
Third Place
Creighton 63, Plainview 49
Lewis Bracket
Fifth Place
Wausa 53, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Seventh Place
Walthill 80, Homer 59
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Wayne 51, Norfolk Catholic 47
Fifth Place
Boone Central 59, Battle Creek 51
Third Place
Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, O'Neill 59
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
St. Mary's 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Third Place
West Holt 57, Elkhorn Valley 53