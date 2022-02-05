Chadron 65, Valentine 41

Grand Island 75, Norfolk 43

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Syracuse 51

McCook 67, Ainsworth 58

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Howells/Dodge 38

Third Place

Wisner-Pilger 53, West Point-Beemer 44

Lewis & Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Championship

Ponca 54, Bloomfield 36

Fifth Place

Tri County Northeast 50, Osmond 45, OT

Seventh Place

Winside 38, Randolph 28

Third Place

Creighton 63, Plainview 49

Lewis Bracket

Fifth Place

Wausa 53, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Seventh Place

Walthill 80, Homer 59

Mid State Conference Tournament

Championship

Wayne 51, Norfolk Catholic 47

Fifth Place

Boone Central 59, Battle Creek 51

Third Place

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, O'Neill 59

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

St. Mary's 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Third Place

West Holt 57, Elkhorn Valley 53

